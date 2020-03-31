|
Lawrence S. "Pete" Conneff
Savannah, GA
Lawrence Sheridan "Pete" Conneff Sr., 90, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born Aug. 29, 1929 in Savannah. He attended Sacred Heart School, where he was a member of the drum and bugle corps, and graduated from Benedictine Military School, where he played football and basketball, in 1947. He attended The Citadel and Armstrong College, and was a member of the Air National Guard.
He is survived by his wife Ann; sons Lawrence Jr. (Vickie), Matthew (DeDee), Tom (Jennifer) and Stephen; and daughter Patricia Picciarelli (Mark); grandchildren Lawrence, Andrew and Margaret Conneff; Brandy Snell, Elizabeth Fairbanks and Caitlin Conneff; Patrick Starling, Katie Fuller, Connor Starling, Amanda Picciarelli, Jessica Hood and Laura Holman; Lily Kate and Luke Conneff; Sarah and Ryan Conneff; Trey and Allyson Prescott, and Elizabeth Parrish; and great-grandchildren Hudson and Harrison Snell; Charlotte Fairbanks; Alisah, Cian and Ailbe Prescott; and Rivers Hood.
A master plumber, he owned Conneff Plumbing Co. Inc. since 1960. He was Grand Marshal of the 2003 Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade. He was a member of the Savannah St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee since 1954, a charter member of the Irish Heritage Society, a member of the Sinn Fein Society, a third-degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 631, and a charter member of Knights of Columbus Council 5588. His friends and family said they will miss his storytelling. He was preceded in death by his parents Helen Coleman Conneff and Harry S. Conneff, daughter Ann Marie Conneff Prescott, and sisters Harriet Gaudry and Helen Gavin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Benedictine Military School or St. Vincent's Academy.
Due to the current health concerns with the Coronavirus, a private family service and burial will be held. A public Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020