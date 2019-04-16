Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
For more information about
Lawton Shuman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Bryan Chapel
10512 Ford Avenue PO Box 1717
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawton Shuman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawton Lee Shuman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawton Lee Shuman Obituary
Lawton Lee Shuman, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

Lawton was born in Clyde, GA and lived there until the government took over then he moved his family to Richmond Hill where he resided most of his life. He was a member of Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. He was a wealth of knowledge and we never grew tired of listening to his stories about living on Ft. Stewart, working for Henry Ford, fishing, hunting, the logging industry, gardening, and God's blessings on our family through the years. He loved to play his guitar and sing gospel songs. He loved speed and fast trucks! He believed firmly in God, the power of prayer, the Bible, and certainly the Farmer's Almanac. His handshake was his word and more binding than any legal document that will ever exist. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crowley Shuman; his daughter, Darlene Laverne Shuman; and his parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman.

He is survived by his children, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Timmy Shuman (Polly) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Earline Purifoy of Savannah, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, SC, Faye Ours (Paul) of Somerset, OH, and Freida Hurd (Jimmy) of Richmond Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church with Reverends Mark Downs, Gene Harrison and Jeptha Newberry officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now