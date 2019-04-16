|
Lawton Lee Shuman, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Lawton was born in Clyde, GA and lived there until the government took over then he moved his family to Richmond Hill where he resided most of his life. He was a member of Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church. He was a wealth of knowledge and we never grew tired of listening to his stories about living on Ft. Stewart, working for Henry Ford, fishing, hunting, the logging industry, gardening, and God's blessings on our family through the years. He loved to play his guitar and sing gospel songs. He loved speed and fast trucks! He believed firmly in God, the power of prayer, the Bible, and certainly the Farmer's Almanac. His handshake was his word and more binding than any legal document that will ever exist. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Crowley Shuman; his daughter, Darlene Laverne Shuman; and his parents, Estell and Brittie Shuman.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Smith (Gary) of Riceboro, Darnell Shuman (Shree) of Fleming, Timmy Shuman (Polly) of Fleming, Charlene Phillips (Tommy) of Richmond Hill, Lynn Shuman (Joye) of Baxley, and Andy Shuman (Cindy) of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Earline Purifoy of Savannah, Mary Rushing of Richmond Hill, Livie Turner of Summerville, SC, Faye Ours (Paul) of Somerset, OH, and Freida Hurd (Jimmy) of Richmond Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 6:00 - 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Richmond Hill Full Gospel Church with Reverends Mark Downs, Gene Harrison and Jeptha Newberry officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond Hill First Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019