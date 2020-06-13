Layton Edward "Eddie" Smith Jr.Savannah, GALayton Edward "Eddie" Smith Jr. passed away on June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held on June 17, 2020 at 11:00 at Greenwich Cemetery. Eddie was born in Savannah to Layton Edward Smith Sr. and Frances Catherine Chestnut. Eddie ran his own plumbing business and was happiest when he was out in his boat. Eddie is preceded in death by both parents and is survived by his partner and best friend Marlyn Reid, daughters Victoria Marie Thomas, Erica Devon Hill (Jason), Sarah Elizabeth Damron (Jason), Tasha Reid-Smith, sister Sherry Theresa Clark, stepfather Lamar Chestnut, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Nikki.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at