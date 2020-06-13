Layton Edward "Eddie" Smith Jr.
Layton Edward "Eddie" Smith Jr.
Savannah, GA
Layton Edward "Eddie" Smith Jr. passed away on June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held on June 17, 2020 at 11:00 at Greenwich Cemetery. Eddie was born in Savannah to Layton Edward Smith Sr. and Frances Catherine Chestnut. Eddie ran his own plumbing business and was happiest when he was out in his boat. Eddie is preceded in death by both parents and is survived by his partner and best friend Marlyn Reid, daughters Victoria Marie Thomas, Erica Devon Hill (Jason), Sarah Elizabeth Damron (Jason), Tasha Reid-Smith, sister Sherry Theresa Clark, stepfather Lamar Chestnut, ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Nikki.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
