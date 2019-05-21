|
Lee Roy Akins, Jr., 56, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at his home.
The Chatham County native was an auto body technician with Five Star Collision Center. Roy graduated from Savannah Tech and won the State Body Works Championship. He loved the outdoors, camping, kayaking, fly fishing, and taking care of the farm. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Akins, Sr.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Janice Morris Akins; children, Kim Boyles (Wendell), Jennifer Pulaski (Robert), Stacy Drawdy and Lee Roy Akins, III; grandchildren, Steven and Gracie Boyles, Ami Roland, Amber Pulaski, Elizabeth and Victoria Drawdy; his mother, Joan Akins; sister, Patty Keith (Johnny); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 10 - 11:15am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11:30 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Roy's memory to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 21, 2019