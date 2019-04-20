|
Surrounded by his loving family, Leewatts Williams, Sr., affectionately known as "Watts" entered eternal rest on April 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. He was the fifth child of nine children born to Freddie Mae Jones Williams and John Roger Williams, Sr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Alvin, Roland and John Roger Williams, Jr.
Leewatts was an active and devoted member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Central Congregation.
He was a 1959 graduate of Alfred E. Beach High School, after which he was employed by Savannah Housing Authority, and later by the City of Savannah, in the department of maintenance and operations.
He leaves to remember his love and cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Shirley Riddles Williams; daughters, Lisa Boudreaux (Ricky), Snellville, GA; Latricia Brooks (Johnny), Marianna, AR; Sharon Swanigan (John), Augusta, GA; LaWanda Franklin (Robert), Mobile, AL; Anitra Thomas (Alfonso) and Alisha Anderson (Keith) of Savannah, GA; sons, Leewatts, Jr. (La Rosa), Savannah, GA; Anthony Williams, Atlanta, GA. sisters, Jean Golden, (Jim), Savannah, GA; Helen Deloris Tindal, Detroit, MI; Virginia Edwards Maynor (William), Savannah, GA; Marcia Anderson, Atlanta, GA; Yvonne Curry (Terry), Clarksville, TN; sister-in-law, Mogene Sheppard, Pompano Beach, FL; special cousins, Theodius Riddles (Vernita); Betty A. Berksteiner, Savannah, GA and Juliette Holmes, Long Island, NY. Twenty grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
On Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 3:00 P.M., a memorial service will be held at the North Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, located at 630 East Henry Street, Savannah, Georgia 31401
Final arrangements were entrusted to Families First Funeral Care and Cremation Center, located at 1328 Dean Forest Road, Savannah, Georgia 31405.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 20, 2019