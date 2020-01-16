Home

Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center
200 Stokes Ave.
Rincon, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center
200 Stokes Ave.
Rincon, GA
Lenette Garvin Obituary
Mrs. Lenette Garvin
Springfield, GA
Adams announces funeral services for Mrs. Lenette Wallace Garvin which will be held 11 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center located 200 Stokes Ave. Rincon, GA 31326. Viewing: 9-11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
