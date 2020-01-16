|
|
Mrs. Lenette Garvin
Springfield, GA
Adams announces funeral services for Mrs. Lenette Wallace Garvin which will be held 11 A.M., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Deliverance Center located 200 Stokes Ave. Rincon, GA 31326. Viewing: 9-11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment: Effingham Memorial Gardens. Order Flowers & Sign The Guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020