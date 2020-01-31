|
Lennie Curl South
Savannah, Georgia
Mrs. Lennie Curl South, 87, of Savannah, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Pruitthealth in Savannah. She was born in Dublin, GA to the late Mabry & Rebecca Register Curl. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob South, and a son, Kenny Harden. Survivors include her children, Guy Harden (Jean), Wendell Harden (Nancy) and Wendy Summers (Greg); grandchildren, Bryan Harden, Matthew Harden (Joy), Joshua Tyler Summers and Amber Nicole Summers; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Harden, Sydney Spears, Serenity Rainey and Maddox Amelia Holmes, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. The viewing for Mrs. Lennie will be on Monday, February 3rd from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the graveside funeral and burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. The church and cemetery are located at 2124 GA-29, East Dublin, GA 31027 Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
02/01/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020