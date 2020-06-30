Lenora Clifton Crawford
Bloomingdale, GA
Mrs. Lenora Clifton Crawford, 79, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Millen, GA to the late Pickens & Lonie Morris Clifton. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, William Jason Crawford. She was a member of Meldrim Baptist Church and along with her husband, raised several Foster Children. She loved her garden and flowers, and was a loving grandmother and Nans.
Survivors include her husband, William R. Crawford; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Crawford (Lisa), Randy Crawford (Roxanne); grandchildren, Jordan Randall Crawford (Sarah) and William Caleb Crawford (Jena); great-grandchildren, Liam, Wesley, Brooks, Aubrey and Avery Crawford; surviving siblings, Preston Clifton (Gwinnett) of Lyons, GA, Bennie Earl Clifton (Clarice) of North Columbia, SC, Linda McKinney of Lake Placid, FL, Jerry Freeman of Savannah and Gloria Page (Harvey) of Bloomingdale, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral and burial will be on Thursday, July 2nd at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.