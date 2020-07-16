Leo Fred Griffin, IIIGuyton, GAMr. Leo Fred Griffin III passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was a dedicated patriot, loyal friend and a loving husband and father. He lived a full life and was loved and respected by many. He was predeceased by his parents Mr. Leo Fred Griffin Jr. and Mrs. Miriam Sweat Griffin.He served in Vietnam as a decorated aviator in the United States Marine Corp. He left the service with the rank of Captain. He lived a life of discipline and dedication to God and his family. He was a member of the West Chatham Marine Corp League, serving in various capacities including Commandant. Separately, he was a charter member of the Effingham Veterans Park, serving as Treasurer since its inception. He was a member of Guyton Christian Church and served as an Elder, Deacon and Board Chairman throughout his service to the church. Previously he was a long-time member of Garden City United Methodist Church where he served in many positions.He worked for Tetley Tea in Savannah for twenty seven years and then Southern Tea in Marietta for many years, serving as Plant Manager for both companies. He served on various other boards and committees including Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Garden City Council, Guyton City Council and many other professional organizations.Mr. Griffin is survived by his wife of fifty three years, Claudette Alsobrook Griffin, a son Robert Craig Griffin (Kimberly) and a daughter Jennifer Griffin Reiser (Marshall); a granddaughter Bailey Elizabeth Griffin and four grandsons Robert Craig Griffin Jr., John William (Jack) Reiser, Samuel Griffin Reiser & Thomas Lawton Reiser; one brother William Sweat (Bill) Griffin (Sandy).Fred often spoke of his youth including his Summers working at Griffin Lakes, a property developed by his grandfather and namesake, where he would lead quail hunts and rent boats to visitors. He also worked as a 'soda jerk' at his other grandfather's drugstore, Sweat's Pharmacy in Guyton. Card playing was a family activity where he spent many hours through multiple generations of family and with his closest friends. And he enjoyed playing golf with his friends each week, especially when he could add to his winnings. His zeal for life was unmatched and he believed in living life to the fullest and with all one's passion.Graveside services will be held at Guyton Cemetery at 1pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 with CDC and social distancing guidelines being observed. Masks are encouraged.Remembrances may be given to Guyton Christian Church, PO Box 5, Guyton GA 31312.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421Savannah Morning NewsJuly 17, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at