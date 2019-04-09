|
|
Mr. Leo W. Shelton, Jr. "Coach Billy Shelton", 74, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Newport News, VA to the late Leo W. Shelton, Sr. & Doris Shelton. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Logan Shelton, and a sister, Beverley Davis. He retired from Delta Air Lines, loved his grandkids and sports. Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Andria H. Shelton; children, Mark Shelton (Debra) and Leighann Lovett (fiance, Jason Pickard); grandchildren, Dalton and Landon Shelton, Addison, Payton & Holden Lovett; sister, Betty Nease (Scotty) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1:30 Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes-West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80- Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019