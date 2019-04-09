Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo W. "Coach Billy Shelton" Shelton Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo W. "Coach Billy Shelton" Shelton Jr. Obituary
Mr. Leo W. Shelton, Jr. "Coach Billy Shelton", 74, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Newport News, VA to the late Leo W. Shelton, Sr. & Doris Shelton. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Logan Shelton, and a sister, Beverley Davis. He retired from Delta Air Lines, loved his grandkids and sports. Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, Andria H. Shelton; children, Mark Shelton (Debra) and Leighann Lovett (fiance, Jason Pickard); grandchildren, Dalton and Landon Shelton, Addison, Payton & Holden Lovett; sister, Betty Nease (Scotty) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 1:30 Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes-West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80- Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now