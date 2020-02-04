|
|
Leon E. Waters
Claxton, Georgia
Leon E. Waters, 96, of Claxton passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was born March 7, 1923 in Evans County to Lonnie Washington Waters and Mary Caroline DeLoach Waters. Number twelve of thirteen children, he was raised on the family farm. He graduated from Claxton High School in 1941 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1944. During World War II, Leon served in the Pacific Ocean theater on the USS Baham. He worked and retired from Camp Stewart in Fort Stewart, Georgia as the Maintenance Supervisor for Base Housing.
He was a lifelong member of Union United Methodist Church in Claxton, serving as Lay Leader, Song Leader, and Sunday School Teacher. He served on the Board of Trustees for the Statesboro District United Methodist Church and Tattnall Campground.
Mr. Leon, as he was so fondly known, served many pilgrims for the Dayspring Walk to Emmaus Community. Having served on the Emmaus Board, he worked in Housing on the Walks. His Reunion Group was known as the Tuesday's Tasters.
In addition to his church activities, he enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Margaret Elizabeth Dasher Waters of Glennville; beloved grandson, Joseph Leon Waters, Jr.; and siblings, Eunice Mobley, Walton Waters, Edna Waters, Lizzie Brewton, Eula Aaron, Nina Bradley, Nena Scott, Wallace Waters, Lorin Waters, Luther Waters, and Louise Blocker.
SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Linda Waters Madala and Peggy Waters Spandle (John); and sons, James Lonnie Waters (Janet) and Joseph Leon Waters (Linda); sister, Carolyn Anderson; sister-in-law, Mary Waters; eight grandchildren, Mark, Steven, Robin, Sarah, Alexandria, Arielle, Ansley, and Ashton; four great-grandchildren, Meredith, Reagan, Harper, and Rory; and many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: The family will receive friends and family for visitation Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.
FUNERAL: Funeral Services for Mr. Leon will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Burial will follow at Union United Methodist Church.
Remembrances may be made to Union UMC, P.O. Box 893, Claxton, Georgia 30417; Dayspring Walk to Emmaus Scholarship Fund, P.O. 1312, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; Southeast Georgia Chrysalis/Journey, 268 Ceburn Kicklighter Road, Reidsville, Georgia 30453; Evans County CARES, P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Georgia 30417.
Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home
"Our Family Serving Your Family"
"Since 1917"
(912) 739-3338
www.nesmithfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
February 5, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020