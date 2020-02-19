|
Mr. Leon Fredderick Corey
Savannah, GA
Mr. Leon Fredderick Corey was born on June 2, 1961 to Fred and Zora Lee Corey. He transitioned on February 17, 2020 at Memorial Health University Hospital.
Leon was baptized at College Park Baptist Church at an early age by Rev. Willie Gwyn. Leon attended Sol C. Johnson High School and graduated in 1979. He was a member of the Atomsmasher Basketball State Playoff team that same year.
Leon was joined in holy matrimony to Shelia Golphin on January 14, 1994. They recently celebrated twenty six years of marriage.
Leon was employed with Great Dane Trailers for thirty years.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Shelia Golphin Corey; sons, Leon Jamaal Corey and Brandon Corey; stepson, Daniel Middleton (Erica); Parents, Fred and Zora Lee Corey; sisters, Jacquelyn (Larry) Bryan, JoAnne (John) Dickerson and Christal Corey; brothers, Isaac Williams, Jr., Ronald (Irma)Williams, Sr., Randall (Shanta)Corey and Chris Corey; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; Godmother, Sara Pendergraph Williams; mother-in-law, Mrs. Gloria Golphin; brother-in-law, Larry Golphin; sister-in-law, Selena (Richard)Rountree, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at College Park Baptist Church, 3301 Whatley Ave, Savannah, GA 31404. Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery.
