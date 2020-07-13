Leon W. Campbell
Savannah, GA
Leon W. Campbell, age 84, of Savannah passed away on July 10, 2020 with his wife by his side after a long illness.
Mr. Campbell was born on September 6, 1935 in Lynhaven, FL, the son of the late John and Pauline Campbell. He was a 1954 graduate of Commercial High School. Following high school he began working with Union Camp as a Printing Operator while attending Armstrong State College studying engineering. He then became a Master Machinist and later an Engineering Coordinator. During this time he served as the Chairman of the Machinist Union. After 15 years in Savannah Leon was transferred to the Union Camp Corporation – Bag Division where he served as Plant Engineer and Manufacturing Manager. He continued as a Manufacturing Manager in Tifton, GA where he assisted in the relocation of the Savannah Bag Plant to Tifton. Mr. Campbell then accepted the position of Vice President of Manufacturing for Bancroft Bag, Inc. in Monroe, LA. After retiring he became a self employed Manufacturers' Representative for Windomoeller & Hoelscher Corporation providing printing presses and bag machines throughout North America.
Mr. Campbell was a former member of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Savannah and later became an active member of Wilmington Island United Methodist Church until his death. He served in the Georgia National Guard for ten years and later served on the Board of the Savannah Volunteer Guards. He was a member of the U.S. Navy League, Chatham Artillery, a USO volunteer, Savannah Sports Fishing Club, The Savannah Yacht Club, The First City Club, and the Cobra Club.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his brother, Homer Dewey Campbell. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lenore Campbell; sister, Patricia Boatright Mitchell; brother, Jimmy Campbell (Brenda); nephew, Chester Boatright, Jr. (Susan); nieces, Lynne Boatright, Cathey Rhodes, and Kimberly Deschenes; and many great nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wilmington Island United Methodist Church, 195 Wilmington Island Road, Savannah followed by a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Wilmington Island United Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org
Savannah Morning News
