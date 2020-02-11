|
|
Leona Tyre Sapp
Savannah
Leona Tyre Sapp, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 under the care of Hospice.
The funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Jesup City Cemetery.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
02-12-2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020