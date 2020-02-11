Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Jesup City Cemetery
Leona Tyre Sapp

Leona Tyre Sapp Obituary
Leona Tyre Sapp
Savannah
Leona Tyre Sapp, 93, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 under the care of Hospice.
The funeral service will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Jesup City Cemetery.
Savannah Morning News
02-12-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
