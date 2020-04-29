|
Leonard "Len" Allen Shelton Jr.
Atlanta, Georgia
Leonard (Len) Allen Shelton Jr., of Atlanta died Monday, April 26, 2020. He was born January 2, 1950, in Macon. Georgia. He is predeceased by his parents Nell Livingston Shelton and Leonard A. Shelton Sr. and his beloved grandparents, Elizabeth (Teddy) Willoughby Livingston and William Charles Livingston, all of Macon. He attended Sidney Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, and Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, for graduate school. He was a U. S. Army veteran stationed at the Army Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, and retired after more than 32 years from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy Hall Shelton, their daughter, Geneva Hall-Shelton, her husband, Carlos Almeida-Baez, and his adored grandchildren, Sebastian and Amelia Almeida-Hall. Sisters- and brothers-in-law Lynn and Joe Stalnaker, Vicky and Elder Richard Davis, Kathleen and W.M. (Buddy) Hall, Caro and Terry Black, all of Savannah, and Dr. Mary (Beebe) Hall-Brown and Michael Brown of High Point, N.C.. Nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and enjoyed many fun adventures with: Suzanne Bertz, Wayne Smith, Joe D. Stalnaker, Sarah Stalnaker, Seth Black, Josuah Black, McCord Hall, Phillip Hall, Edward Hall, Fred Charlotte, Skyler Brown and Jordan Brown. He was also predeceased by his father-and mother-in-law, Walsteen and Mary Hall of Savannah and Alma. Burial will be at Bonaventure cemetery, Greenwich section, in Savannah. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Donations may be made in his memory to Northside Drive Baptist Church, 3100 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30305 or the Georgia : https://www.alz.org/georgia.
Savannah Morning News
4/30/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020