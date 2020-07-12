Leonard ConnellSavannah, GeorgiaLeonard Connell went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on July 10, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. Leonard was a lifelong Savannahian. He attended Groves High School where he played football and met his future wife, Sandra Lee Roundtree. After marrying, Leonard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became an electrical technician. This led to his employment, and eventual retirement, with Georgia Ports Authority, where he was affectionally known as "Bud" by his coworkers. He loved to sing and play guitar and was a diehard fan of the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Bulldogs. Leonard is survived by his three children: Christina Smith (Paul), Kristy Canas (Jason), and Gary Connell; two grandchildren, Logan Arnsdorff and Abigail Canas; and a multitude of cousins who seemed more like brothers and sisters.He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Mae Connell, his father, Lonnie Connell, his brother, Bernard Connell, and his wife, Sandra Lee Roundtree Connell. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm at Baker-McCullough Funeral Home on Highway 80 in Garden City, Georgia on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The funeral will be held at the same location on the following day, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 am. Afterwards, there will be a brief graveside service at the Bethel Lutheran Church cemetery in Springfield, Georgia.Savannah Morning News7/13/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at