Leroy Brown Jr.
Takoma Park, MD
On April 4, 2020, Leroy Brown, Jr. of Takoma Park, Maryland died at age 82. Born in Savannah, Georgia, he graduated from Savannah State University and earned an MS in Computer Science from American University. He retired as a computer engineer from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in 1998. He served as a deacon and trustee of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Washington, DC. He was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and served as Polemarch of the Washington, DC Alumni Chapter from 1984 to 1986. He is survived by his wife Rose, sister Thelma Braggs, daughters Dr. Sheila Brown, Valerie Grant and Selena Smith, sons-in-law Garry Grant Sr. and William Smith, Sr., grandchildren William Smith, II, Jasmine Smith, Makayla Smith and Garry Grant, Jr. and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and other extended family. The family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
4/21/2020
