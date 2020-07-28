1/1
Leroy Morgan
Leroy Morgan
Savannah, GA
Leroy Morgan, age 83, of Savannah passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Mr. Morgan was born on August 18, 1936 in Tattnall County, GA, the son of the late William Henry and Eva Mae Haddens Sharpe Morgan. He worked for many years at Union Camp. After retiring from Union Camp, he worked as a truck driver and Uber driver. He was a longtime member of Savannah Holy Church of God. Leroy was an avid fisherman, gardener, devoted husband, faithful church member, loving father, and coolest Papa ever.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Ronald Edwards; siblings: William Archie Morgan, Grace Spikes, Cleveland Morgan, Elton Morgan, and Patricia Morgan. He is survived by his wife, Jean Spikes Morgan; sons: William Timothy Morgan, Gerald Morgan (Becky), and Jonathan Morgan (Melanie); daughters: Jennifer Sapp (Deryl), Cindy Jones (Marty), JoAnn Clayton (Buddy), and Barbara Edwards; brothers: Wilbert Morgan and Otis Morgan; sister, Betty Ann Morgan Jones; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Savannah Holy Church of God, 707 Little Neck Road, Savannah, GA 31419. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Hillcrest Abbey West.
Pallbearers will be Justin Morgan, Luke Morgan, Derek Sapp, Tyler Jones, Joshua Clayton, Andrew Clayton, and Dillian Edwards.
Masks will be mandatory and social distancing is encouraged for the visitation, funeral, and burial.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
