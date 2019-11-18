|
LeRoy Pennington, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
LeRoy Eli Pennington Jr., 79, passed away at Memorial University Medical Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019. LeRoy was born on November 21, 1939, in Savannah, GA to the late Norma and LeRoy Eli Pennington Sr.
LeRoy was a follower of Christ, a devoted son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He had a passion for sports, cooking, cars, music, history, and learning about different cultures and religions. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dovie Freeman; his three children, Savannah Freeman, Mitchell Pennington, and Daniel Pennington; his seven step-children, Tabatha, Thomas, Jerry Lee, Martha Amanda, Juanita, Allison, and Katherine Victoria Freeman; his brothers, Benjamin, Jerrell, and George Pennington; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister-in-laws, Kitty, Brenda, Martha, Deborah, and the late Patricia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6 PM-8 PM and Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Families First Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 12:00PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Chapel. LeRoy's burial service will take place directly following the funeral service at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
