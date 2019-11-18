Home

Families First Funeral Care & Cremation Center
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 777-4473
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
1328 Dean Forest Rd
Savannah, GA 31405
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Savannah, GA
LeRoy Pennington Jr.


1939 - 2019
LeRoy Pennington Jr. Obituary
LeRoy Pennington, Jr.
Savannah, Georgia
LeRoy Eli Pennington Jr., 79, passed away at Memorial University Medical Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019. LeRoy was born on November 21, 1939, in Savannah, GA to the late Norma and LeRoy Eli Pennington Sr.
LeRoy was a follower of Christ, a devoted son, husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He had a passion for sports, cooking, cars, music, history, and learning about different cultures and religions. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dovie Freeman; his three children, Savannah Freeman, Mitchell Pennington, and Daniel Pennington; his seven step-children, Tabatha, Thomas, Jerry Lee, Martha Amanda, Juanita, Allison, and Katherine Victoria Freeman; his brothers, Benjamin, Jerrell, and George Pennington; as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister-in-laws, Kitty, Brenda, Martha, Deborah, and the late Patricia.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 6 PM-8 PM and Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Families First Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 12:00PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Chapel. LeRoy's burial service will take place directly following the funeral service at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Savannah, GA.
www.familiesfirstcare.com
Savannah Morning News
November 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
