Mr. Leroy Taylor
Hardeeville, SC
Mr. Leroy Taylor 92, of Hardeeville transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020 Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
May 30, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stiney's Funeral Home
70 Stiney Road
Hardeeville, SC 29927
(843)784-6626
