Mr. Leroy Taylor
Hardeeville, SC
Mr. Leroy Taylor 92, of Hardeeville transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020 Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home
Savannah Morning News
May 30, 2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.