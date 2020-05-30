Leroy Taylor
1927 - 2020
Hardeeville SC Mr. Leroy Taylor 92, of Hardeeville transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home Leroy Savannah Morning News May 29, 2020 Taylor

Published in Savannah Morning News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stiney's Funeral Home
70 Stiney Road
Hardeeville, SC 29927
(843)784-6626
