Hardeeville SC Mr. Leroy Taylor 92, of Hardeeville transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home Leroy Savannah Morning News May 29, 2020 Taylor
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 30, 2020.