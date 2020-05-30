Or Copy this URL to Share

Hardeeville SC Mr. Leroy Taylor 92, of Hardeeville transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, May 28, 2020



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.



Professional Services entrusted to Stiney's Funeral Home Leroy Savannah Morning News May 29, 2020 Taylor



