Lesley Lee Michael Obituary
Lesley Lee Michael
Savannah, GA
November 4, 1934 -
May 1, 2020
Lesley was born in Elyria, OH, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Lee Perrell. In 1956, she married Roger Michael; they were happily married for 57 years. She earned an art education bachelor's degree from Akron University in Akron, OH and a master's degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, IN. In 1971, she was hired as the art teacher of Skiles Test Elementary School in Indianapolis and truly enjoyed sharing her gift of creativity for 24 years. After her retirement in 1995, she and Roger moved from Indianapolis to Skidaway Island, GA.
She is survived by daughter, Laura Michael; daughter, Amy Vance, and son-in-law, Matt Vance; granddaughter, Christina Vance; grandson, Andrew Vance, granddaughter-in-law, Katelyn Vance, and great granddaughter, Kora Vance; sister, Wendy Redmon, and brother-in-law, Bill Redmon.
The family suggests any remembrances be made in her memory to The Landings Art Association, 2 Palm Glade Ct., Savannah, GA 31411.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 4 to May 5, 2020
