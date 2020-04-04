|
Leslie Eileen Schiedt Michel
Savannah
Leslie Eileen Schiedt Michel, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born in Indianapolis, IN, daughter of Duncan Preston Schiedt and Betty Jane Benjamin Schiedt.
She was a graduate of North Central High School in Indianapolis and attended Ball State University in Muncie, IN. She lived many years in California and later in life attended nursing school and worked at North Central Baptist Hospital NICU in San Antonio, TX. While in San Antonio, she rekindled a relationship with a former classmate, Rod King from North Central High School. The had 14 happy and wonderful years filled with love, honor and respect. They retired to Savannah where she worked part time at J. Jill and was a member of the Bonaventure Historical Society and the Telfair Museum of Art. She also served on various committees at the Cottages at Autumn Lakes, her current residence.
Surviving are her husband of 14 years, Rodnick King of Savannah; brother Cameron Schiedt (Kelly) of Marietta, GA; nephews, David Schiedt of Milwaukee, WI and Kalen Schiedt of Indianapolis, IN.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances: In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or doctorswithoutborders.org
