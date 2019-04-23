Lester W. "Les" Krause, 87, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born in East Greenville, PA son of the late Wayne Krause and Annie Gery Krause. After high school at the age of 17, Les joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War. After the war, he married Shirley Brock and they were married 32 years until her death. In 1985, Les met Brenda Parker Smith and they later married. Les retired in 1987 after 32 years with the Government Printing Office in Washington, DC. He was a member of the Isle of Hope Baptist Church, Bacon Park Golf Course, the Moose Lodge and the East Greenville Fire Department. Other than his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Krause and nine siblings.



Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Brenda Parker Krause of Savannah; daughter, Sharon H. Krause of Springfield, VA; sons, Billy E. Smith, Jr. of Savannah; James "Jamie" Smith of Jacksonville, FL and granddaughter, Sarah H. Perez (Felipe) of Springfield, VA.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Isle of Hope Baptist Church, 22 Rose Avenue in Savannah. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.



Remembrances: Isle of Hope Baptist Church, 22 Rose Ave., Savannah, GA 31406.



