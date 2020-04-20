|
|
Levis Lamar Yawn
Garden City, Georgia
Levis Lamar Yawn, 84, of Garden City, Georgia died Sunday April 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born in Milan, Georgia and lived most of his life in the Savannah, Georgia area. He graduated from Armstrong State University, worked for Coastal Oil Co., Meco Inc., Dixie Powertrain and served in the Army National Guard. He was a very active member at Silk Hope Baptist Church, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher for the Young Men's class and leader of the Pairs and Spares for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Ruth Cheek and Lonnie M. Yawn and brothers, Wilber Yawn, L.E. Yawn, Glen Yawn and Gene Yawn. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Betty H. Yawn, 2 daughters, Kellie Bruner (Keith), and Olivia Shuman (Micheal), grandchildren, Kristina Kitchens (John), Kyle Bruner (Jessie), Kasey Bruner, and Matilda Shuman as well as two great grandchildren. Services will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Savannah Morning News
04/21/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020