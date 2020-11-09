Mr. Leviticus LewisSavannah, GAIt is the joy of the Lord which is our strength that we announce the transition of our beloved husband, father and brother. Mr. Lewis is a native of Savannah and graduate of Beach High school. Mr. Lewis is the husband of Louise Lewis, the father of CDR Leviticus A. Lewis USN (ret) (Carol Ann), Mrs. Cheryl Key (Michael), Mr. Ronald Lewis and Mr. Kelvin Lewis Sr. (Alisa) and stepsons Mr. Larry Varner and Josuha Varner Sr. and the brother of Raymond Lewis and Robert Lewis.Services are private due to COVID restrictions.Savannah Morning NewsNovember 10, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at