Lewis Clifford "Cliff" Baker
Richmond Hill, Georgia
Richmond Hill – Lewis Clifford "Cliff" Baker, Jr., age 50, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Richmond Hill. Private graveside funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Macon.
Cliff, born in Marianna, Florida, grew up in Macon before moving to Savannah in 1996. He was the son of the late Marshlyn Tye Baker. Cliff was a 1988 graduate of Southwest High School in Macon and a graduate of South Georgia Technical College in Americus. He worked in the Aircraft Industry having worked at Ayers in 1994 and began working with Gulfstream Aerospace in Savannah in 1996. Cliff was an avid golfer.
Survivors are his children, Maggie Baker and Carson Baker of Richmond Hill; his father and step-mother, Lewis and Betty Baker of Cochran; his sisters, Teri Stovall of Kathleen and Tanya (Rob) Dittman of Macon; his former wife, Heidi Baker of Richmond Hill; several nieces and nephews.
The service will be live streamed on the Mathis Funeral Home Facebook Page. www.mathisfh.net
Savannah Morning News
Monday, April 27, 2020


Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020