Mr. Lewis Cooper
Savannah, GA
Adams announces the passing of Mr. Lewis Cooper, 75, who transitioned on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be announced later. Order flowers & Sign the guestbook: www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Savannah, GA
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.