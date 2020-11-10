1/
Lewis Copeland Tate
Lewis Copeland Tate
Savannah
Lewis Copeland Tate, 75, of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Russell and Edna Tate in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Lew graduated from The McCallie School, where he learned to live by their motto, "Honor, Truth, Duty." While at the McCallie School he played varsity soccer and football and received the Stevens Award for best athlete. He received a graduate degree from Nova Southeastern and a degree in English from Furman University, where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and star of the men's soccer team.
Lew is survived by wife Ellen Maguet, son Lewis Judson Tate, daughter Elizabeth Tate Barrow, son-in-law Thomas Barrow, his nephew, John Allan Still, as well as his SCAD and First Presbyterian Church families.
For service details, please contact First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
