1/
Lewis Iseman "Buck" Wright Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Iseman "Buck" Wright, Jr.
Rincon, GA
Lewis Iseman "Buck" Wright, Jr., 67, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Memorial Health.
The Effingham County native was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and Clyo Masonic Lodge #280. Lewis was retired from the CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his father, Iseman Wright; mother, Regina Wright Nixon; and brother, Walter Wright.
He is survived by children, Ike and Heather Wright, and Dale and Chris Vance; six grandsons, Iseman, William, Hunter, Tye, Griffin and Guy; sisters, Norma Jean Morgan and Marie W. Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery with CDC protocols being observed at the graveside.
Remembrances: Mizpah United Methodist Church, 129 Mizpah Rd., Clyo, GA 31303.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
July 16, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved