Lewis Iseman "Buck" Wright, Jr.Rincon, GALewis Iseman "Buck" Wright, Jr., 67, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Memorial Health.The Effingham County native was a member of Mizpah United Methodist Church and Clyo Masonic Lodge #280. Lewis was retired from the CSX Railroad. He was preceded in death by his father, Iseman Wright; mother, Regina Wright Nixon; and brother, Walter Wright.He is survived by children, Ike and Heather Wright, and Dale and Chris Vance; six grandsons, Iseman, William, Hunter, Tye, Griffin and Guy; sisters, Norma Jean Morgan and Marie W. Murphy; and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be 11 am Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery with CDC protocols being observed at the graveside.Remembrances: Mizpah United Methodist Church, 129 Mizpah Rd., Clyo, GA 31303.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421