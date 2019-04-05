Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Lewis Perelman Obituary
Lewis Perelman, beloved husband of Mary Perelman and step-father of Stuart and Stevan Keith, died peacefully on April 2, 2019.

A graduate of Oberlin College and Harvard Law School, and a member of Congregation Mickve Israel, he practiced law in Cleveland, Ohio for nearly 40 years before moving to Savannah. He was a board member of the Old Savannah Symphony, sometimes giving pre-concert lectures. He will be remembered for his quick wit, his erudition, and his amazing memory.

Survivors in addition to his wife and step-sons are his daughter-in-law, Ellen Keith, and four grandchildren, Sara, Matthew, Andrew and Sean Keith.

A private funeral service will be held at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas.

Remembrances: - Suite C236, 5105 Paulsen Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405.

Please share your thoughts about Mr. Perelman and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 5, 2019
