Lewis Gill
Lewis Weitz Gill


1928 - 2019
Lewis Weitz Gill Obituary
Richmond Hill - Lewis Weitz Gill 1st SGT Lewis Weitz Gill, 91, passed away September 1, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Weitz was in the first graduating class at Richmond Hill where he met and married Nellie Lou Scott. He enlisted in the Navy and then transferred to the Marines where he served for 20 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam. Weitz retired as a Postmaster in Townsend, GA after serving 20 years.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Lou and son, Al.

Weitz leaves his daughter, Debbie Givens; granddaughters, Georgia Keys, Cheryl Mann and Brandi Hendryx; grandson, Joshua W. Gill, Sr.; great-grandchildren, Conner Hendryx, Kylie Hendryx, Kyle South, Joshua W. Gill Jr., Grayson South, Noah and Skylar Gill.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Richmond Hill

Funeral Home

coxrichmondhillfh.com Savannah Morning News September 8, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 8, 2019
