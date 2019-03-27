|
Mr. Lewis William Tillman, 63, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital on March 24, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Savannah, Georgia on March 13, 1956. He was a long time employee of The Southern Company. Mr. Tillman was preceded in death by his father, William Tillman, his mother, Bertie Hodges Tillman, and by his wife, Ms. Deborah Ann Tillman. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Ann McFarlane and other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on March 30, 2019 at Pineora Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 27, 2019