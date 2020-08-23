Lillian Edna MonginRincon, GALillian Edna Mongin, 86, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Effingham Care Center of natural causes.The Twin City native was a retired professional hairdresser of over 20 years and owner of Edna's Beauty Salon in Rincon, Georgia.Edna, a member of Rincon Baptist Temple, was a dedicated Christian lady who taught children's Sunday School for over 20 years. She sang in the choir, worked in church camps, and participated on various church committees. Edna had a passion for Christian music and played the piano and guitar. She had an outgoing personality and passion for inviting others to attend church and enjoyed meeting new people. Additionally, she loved to work alongside her husband with flowers and had lush gardens throughout her life.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James "Jake" P. Mongin.She is survived by her three children, Jim Mongin (Janelee), Sonja Laughner, and Paul Mongin (Tammy); grandchildren, Christy Hulsey, Justin Laughner, Gretchen Byers, Leah Wilson, Liza Estes, Ethan Mongin, Madison Mongin, Graham Mongin; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Barnes; two sisters, Claudine Westberry, and Bobby Jean Waters; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation: 9:15-10:15 am at Strickland Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.Private Graveside Funeral: 11 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.CDC guidelines and social distancing being in place and followed.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rincon Baptist Temple, PO Box 253, Rincon, GA 31326 or Sand Hill Baptist Church, 1936 Sand Hill Rd., Guyton, GA 31312.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at