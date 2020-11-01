1/
Lillian H. Hendrix
Lillian H. Hendrix
Savannah
Jennie Lillian Hale Hendrix, 98, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Lavonia Theo Hendrix, died Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020.
She was formerly from Greenville, SC, but had lived in Savannah for many years. She was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Sarah Hale of Greenville, SC. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lavonia "Lee" Hendrix and son, David Hendrix.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Hendrix and his wife, Elizabeth, of Richmond Hill and Tommy Hendrix of the Atlanta area; three grandchildren, Lauren Fisher, Jennifer Hunt, and Michael Hendrix, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 Tuesday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service – 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at the graveside, Hillcrest Abbey – East conducted by the Reverend Dr. Drew Corbett.
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Hendrix and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
NOV
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Hillcrest Abbey – East
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
