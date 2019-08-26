|
|
Savannah - Lillian H. Lowe Lillian Heyman Lowe, 94, died early Sunday morning, August 25, 2019, at Buckingham South after an extended illness.
She was a kind, compassionate, and righteous woman, a Jewish Mama who epitomized the Woman of Valor in King Solomon's Proverbs.
During her long life, she never uttered an unkind word or even had an unkind thought about anyone. In turn, she was loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her.
She is survived by Walter Lowe, her husband of 74 years - theirs was a marriage truly made in heaven which serves as a model of a loving marriage - and by her three sons: Alan Lowe (Candy) of Savannah, David Lowe (Paula) of Washington D.C., and Richard Lowe (Marcie) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and was blessed with seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, with Rabbi Avigdor Slatus officiating.
The family wishes to thank Rita Slatus and her staff of angels at Buckingham South and THA Hospice for their wonderful and compassionate care.
The Shiva will be observed at Buckingham South following the burial.
Remembrances may be made to: Congregation B'nai Brith Jacob Synagogue - 5444 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-6902 or Rambam Day School - 111 Atlas Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5461 or the Jewish Educational Alliance - 5111 Abercorn Street, Savannah, Georgia 31405-5214 or to a .
Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Lowe and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News August 26, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 26, 2019