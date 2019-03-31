|
Lillian Hunt Roberts, 96, of Savannah, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hospice Savannah. She was born in Savannah, Ga. on November 6, 1922, and was preceded in death by her husband, Jack D. Roberts. She was a former member of Providence Presbyterian Church, and then a member of Grace Church of the Islands. She is survived by a son, Timothy A. Roberts, Savannah, Ga; 2 daughters, Jackie R. Towns (Richard), and Lydia R. Sharpe (Greg), of Savannah, Ga; and a brother, Johnny M. Hunt of Savannah, Ga; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Visitation: 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel. Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Monday at Grace Church of the Islands,on Wilmington Island., with Rev. Merle Messer, officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to Grace Church of the Islands or Hospice Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 31, 2019