Lillian Lytle BevillSavannah, GeorgiaLillian Lytle Bevill passed out of this life into eternal life on August 9, 2020 at Effingham Health System, Springfield, GA. She had been a resident at Effingham Care Center in Springfield, GA for 3 1/2 years. Lytle was 98 years old. She was a native of Effingham County, born in Kildare, GA, the daughter of the late Emory Hinton Bevill Sr. and the late Bertie Connor Bevill. She attended Kildare School in her early years and later attended and graduated from Newington High School in Screven County, GA. Lytle lived all her adult life in Savannah, working as a bookkeeper for Harm's Dairy, which was bought out and became Borden's Dairy for 40 years, then two years for Starland Dairy. After retirement, she worked part-time for Mack's Five and Ten in the Medical Arts Shopping Center in Savannah, GA. As a child, she and her family were members of Mizpah United Methodist Church in Kildare, GA. As an adult living in Savannah, she became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as a greeter and worked behind the scenes preparing communion. She was a member of Trinity WMU. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and loved being a part of their lives. Lytle was preceded in death by her six siblings: Helen Bevill, Sarah Pryor, Watson E. Bevill, Sr., Emory Hinton (Jim) Bevill, Jr., Mary Helmey, and Beymer Bevill, Sr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley S. Bevill and many nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Effingham Care Center, Activities Department at P.O. Box 386 Springfield, GA 31329. A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens mausoleum.Savannah Morning News8/11/2020