1/
Lillian Lytle Bevill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Lytle Bevill
Savannah, Georgia
Lillian Lytle Bevill passed out of this life into eternal life on August 9, 2020 at Effingham Health System, Springfield, GA. She had been a resident at Effingham Care Center in Springfield, GA for 3 1/2 years. Lytle was 98 years old. She was a native of Effingham County, born in Kildare, GA, the daughter of the late Emory Hinton Bevill Sr. and the late Bertie Connor Bevill. She attended Kildare School in her early years and later attended and graduated from Newington High School in Screven County, GA. Lytle lived all her adult life in Savannah, working as a bookkeeper for Harm's Dairy, which was bought out and became Borden's Dairy for 40 years, then two years for Starland Dairy. After retirement, she worked part-time for Mack's Five and Ten in the Medical Arts Shopping Center in Savannah, GA. As a child, she and her family were members of Mizpah United Methodist Church in Kildare, GA. As an adult living in Savannah, she became a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she served as a greeter and worked behind the scenes preparing communion. She was a member of Trinity WMU. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and loved being a part of their lives. Lytle was preceded in death by her six siblings: Helen Bevill, Sarah Pryor, Watson E. Bevill, Sr., Emory Hinton (Jim) Bevill, Jr., Mary Helmey, and Beymer Bevill, Sr. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shirley S. Bevill and many nieces and nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Effingham Care Center, Activities Department at P.O. Box 386 Springfield, GA 31329. A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens mausoleum.
Savannah Morning News
8/11/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved