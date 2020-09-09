Lillie Ann DillahuntSavannah, GeorgiaLillie Ann Dillahunt was called "Home" on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. after an extended battle with COVID-19. Her devotion to God, family, friends and church provided her peace.Lillie was born to Henry James and Emma Williams on September 24, 1920 in Kinston, North Carolina.Sister Dillahunt was a devout Christian and began her walk with Christ at an early age at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Kinston, North Carolina. She was a devoted, loyal and an active member of Tremont Temple Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia.Lillie retired in 1980 from Totowa Girls Home as a Caretaker for special needs girls for the State of New Jersey.Lillie Ann Dillahunt was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, brothers and both of her children; Robert Lee Moses, Sr. and Johnnie Moses, Jr.She leaves to cherish her precious memories six grandchildren, Robert Lee Moses, Jr., Brian J. Moses, Keith L. Moses, Karen Moses, Nicholas G. Moses and Adrianne D. Moses and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, friends and the families in Savannah that cared for and loved her.Viewing and Visitation will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:00 A.M. with Services to follow at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Families First Funeral Care, Savannah. Interment: Magnolia Memorial Gardens.Savannah Morning News09/10/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at