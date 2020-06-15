Linda Banau
Savannah
Linda Banau, 68, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.