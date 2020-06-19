Linda Benau
Savannah , GA
Mrs. Linda Garfield Benau, 68, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, 244 Jerusalem Church Rd, Groveland, GA 31321.
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah , GA
Mrs. Linda Garfield Benau, 68, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, 244 Jerusalem Church Rd, Groveland, GA 31321.
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Savannah Morning News
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.