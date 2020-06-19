I met Ms.linda while she was staying with her daughter Loni at Renucci while her grandson was in Helen DeVos. I'm the short time I got to know her she was the most selfless women I have ever met. Always willing to help anybody that needed it always cooking for an army and putting all the leftovers in the community fridge. Thank you for showing all of us do much kindness I know you are so missed by your family.

Katie and shelbie

Friend