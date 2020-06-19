Linda Benau
1952 - 2020
Linda Benau
Savannah , GA
Mrs. Linda Garfield Benau, 68, entered eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, 244 Jerusalem Church Rd, Groveland, GA 31321.
Viewing: 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and momma Linda and your stay in Michigan. You are in my heart today and always.
Amy Neumann
Friend
June 19, 2020
I'm so sorry for this loss of such a wonderful person. One of my favorite memories of Mamma Linda was when she helped cook for Elijah's 2nd birthday party. Omg that mac and cheese I swear I'll never forget it, and that was under pretty bizarre circumstances having to help with a party in the hospital. I always imagine her cooking would have been even better in her own kitchen! My condolences go out to Loni and your family and friends.
Phil Prentice
Friend
June 19, 2020
To the family of Linda Benau cherish the moments you shared with her. Linda was a kind,generous,caring person. Linda was a strong woman. Find comfort in knowing she is now at home.
Gail Carter
Friend
June 19, 2020
My sincere condolences and prayers are with all of you during this time. I will always remember my cousin for her pleasant personality and her smile..she will be missed.
Tammy Golden Ruth
Family
June 18, 2020
What a huge blessing and honor to have met Linda! She will be missed by all of us. Biggest hugs and prayers to all of you
Lena Bouwens
Friend
June 18, 2020
Loni, I love you. I send an abundance of prayers to The Father for you and your family. Continue to lean on The Everlasting Father for strength and guidance He will see you through. Blessings to each of you.
Stephanie Parker
Friend
June 18, 2020
I love you Momma Linda
Always and forever baby!!!
Josette Harris
June 18, 2020
Grandma Linda always made sure everyone was taken care of. She made sure we knew how much we were appreciated and made sure we were all fed (she did that very well!) we loved it when she came to visit! She will be missed. She was such a kind and caring woman.

Helen DeVos Childrens hospital
Kara Fisher
Friend
June 18, 2020
Mrs Linda you will surely be missed, remembering your sense of humor, generous smile and late night talks with Loni at children's hosp was the best part of meeting you.
As you rest in the arms of the heavenly father,I will be praying for your families strength.
Tiffanie Lewis
Friend
June 18, 2020
You loved us so much and that will always remain with me. You showered us with love and your bond with my mom was so special. Youre sense of humor always encouraged me to stay positive. Rest peacefully Aunt Linda and I love you.
Whitney Wells
Family
June 18, 2020
When I was younger you always made me smile and bright light into my life. I will forever remember that. Thank you
Lori Alvarado
Friend
June 18, 2020
To the Benau Family
Thinking of you with sympathy, with love, and with a prayer that God will bless you and keep you in his care at this difficult time.
Love you, Betty Martin
Betty Martin
Friend
June 18, 2020
Mama Linda, May you Rest In Peace and continue to watch over Loni and the rest of the family! You fought a long hard fight! May God rest your sweet soul and bring the family peace, love, understanding and strength! We love you! God has gained yet another angel!
Jacqueline Beauchamp
Friend
June 18, 2020
My condolences to the family, may her soul rest in peace. I will surely miss you calling me tree .
faith vantull
Acquaintance
June 18, 2020
I met Ms.linda while she was staying with her daughter Loni at Renucci while her grandson was in Helen DeVos. I'm the short time I got to know her she was the most selfless women I have ever met. Always willing to help anybody that needed it always cooking for an army and putting all the leftovers in the community fridge. Thank you for showing all of us do much kindness I know you are so missed by your family.
Katie and shelbie
Friend
June 18, 2020
To a beautiful woman that treated my family like family ...We love you and you will be truly missed ...May God keep the family during this difficult time
Candra Armstrong
Friend
June 18, 2020
Prayers and condolences to your family. Mrs. Linda was a beautiful, sweet, caring woman and she will truly be missed by many. May the lord continue to give you'll the strength you need to overcome this. I love you guys always.
Ebony Jacobs
Friend
June 18, 2020
Mrs. Benau had a spirit that radiated light when she was in your presence. She was kind, loving, and always treated me like family. I thank God for letting the world borrow one of his angels and allowing me to have known such a beautiful woman. She will be missed dearly. I am praying for the family's strength during this time.
Stephanie Edwards
Friend
June 18, 2020
My thoughts are with you during this time. I am so sorry for your loss Eric.
Dan/Regan Hoang
Friend
June 18, 2020
"Friends to comfort you, Memories to strengthen you, Love to bring you peace...
Wishing you all these things in your time of sorrow." Praying for your family. ❤
Louna Russell
Friend
June 18, 2020
Heaven Gained Another Angel,Praying for Strength and Comfort for the family ❤❤❤
LaShonda Norman
Family
June 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Robert & Robi&#241; Baxley
Friend
June 17, 2020
Praying for your family . May God carry you everyday as you heal . Xoxox
E Sanchell
Classmate
June 17, 2020
Queen, may you test in Love and Power! Always ❤ Godspeed and Blessings to all! ❤
Charlene Jones
Friend
June 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your families loss. She is in the house of the lord now, at peace, where you all will be reunited some day.
Sherry Younh
Friend
June 17, 2020
My Thoughts And Prayers Are With You All. May God Give You All Strength And Peace For The Days Ahead.
Nakiea Ellington
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
The way I love you is something serious. You are truly my best friend and it is an honor to be your daughter. May you Rest In Peace my baby. We are missing you something serious. Love you mommy! So so much!
Loni Benau
Family
June 16, 2020
To the family and friends of Linda Banau, you are in my thoughts and prayers. I know you will miss this beautiful spirit. She was my friend for over 60 years and I love her dearly. May The God of Peace strengthen you and comfort you in your time of sorrow.
Kathleen James
Friend
June 16, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the family. I pray that God comforts and strengthens you all today, tomorrow and in the days ahead. Sending love, light and hugs to you all.

Sumpter Wesley Jr and the Wesley girls (Tammy, Tracie, Faye and Toni)
Tammy Murray
Family
