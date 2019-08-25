|
|
Richmond Hill - Linda Brook Traylor Linda Brook Traylor, age 58, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Linda was born in Augusta, GA. She lived in Savannah for a number of years before moving to Richmond Hill 29 years ago.
She was a Media Specialist at Woodville-Tomkins Technical and Career High School. She previously had worked at Pooler Elementary School and Richmond Hill Elementary School for many years. Linda enjoyed going to the YMCA of Georgia, her Bunco Family, and she especially liked the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Southern Football.
She is survived by her children, Alicia Palmer (Jordan) of Denver, CO and Kenneth "Kenny" Traylor, III, of Richmond Hill; her mother, Marcia Brook of Savannah; her father, Neal Brook (Alice) of Augusta; her siblings, Terri Brook of Savannah, Marci Goodloe (Craig) of Atlanta, Eric Brook of Augusta, and Brook Vee (Paul) of New York; a step-sister, Kelly Alt (Kevin); and her former husband, Kenneth Traylor, Jr. of Richmond Hill.
"The family would like to thank Barbara Moore for her care and generosity."
Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Richmond Hill Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer & Research Pavilion, 225 Candler Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
Richmond Hill
Funeral Home
coxrichmondhillfh.com Savannah Morning News August 25, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 25, 2019