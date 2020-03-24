Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenwich Cemetery
Linda Brown Turner
Savannah
Linda Brown Turner, 67, died at home under the care of Hospice Savannah, surrounded by family.
She was born and raised in Savannah, GA. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1970. She later obtained an Associates Degree in Accounting from Savannah Technical College. Linda worked for Parent & Child Development Services for over 30 years as a Business/Facilities Manager. She was a member of Riverside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Alton Turner, Sr.; her son, Jerry Alton Turner, Jr. "Jay" (Andrea); daughter, Jennifer Burgess (Ed); daughter, Dr. Joy Turner (doctoral candidate) (Brandon); five grandchildren, Mason Turner, Drew Turner, Turner Burgess, Lily Burgess and Abigail Burgess; brother, Dr. Robert F. Brown, Jr. (Selina); sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson (Frank) and many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her animals - Annie, Puma and Tigger.
Due to the current health crisis and restrictions from the CDC, the immediate family is having a private graveside service on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwich Cemetery. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be deeply missed.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
03-25-2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
