Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes -West Chatham Chapel
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Linda Cannon Bien

Linda Cannon Bien Obituary
Linda Cannon Bien
Rincon, GA
Ms. Linda Cannon Bien, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Harold & Iona Kephart Bien. She was the former owner/operator of Linda's Tavern, enjoyed gardening and going to yard sales. Survivors include her children, Tina L. Thames (Larry) and Eddie Cannon (Kathryn); grandchildren, Jeremy McDonald, Edward Strickland, Grayson, Madison and Jackson Cannon, and Tab Schultz; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Karl, Paul and Tim Bien, and Eileen Rowland, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a memorial service to celebrate Linda's life.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
03/27/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
