Linda Carter King
Tybee Island, GA
Linda Carter King passed away April 5, 2020 at her beach house on Tybee Island after a long courageous battle with cancer. Mrs. King was born in Savannah, Georgia. She attended Savannah High School, Armstrong State College and received her Law Degree from John Marshall Law School. She was full of life, would do anything for anyone and always wore a smile. Mrs King was one of the lucky few who truly loved her job. She practiced domestic law in Savannah for over 30 years and would regularly provide pro bono time to those in need of a helping hand. She also served as Guardian ad Litem for many years and always put the welfare of the children above anything else. She had a big heart and loved being around family and friends. Her passion for representing and protecting children eventually led her to finish her career as an Attorney at the Chatham County Juvenile Court. After retiring in 2012 she dedicated her time to the care of her mother, father and special needs brother while also successfully managing her rental property business. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, and dining out with friends. She loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed attending her grandkids' sporting events and musical performances.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles A. King; her mother Geneva Williams of Savannah; her father James L. Williams of Ellabell; her sister Patrica Clayton Rushlow of Savannah; her brother James R. Williams of Savannah;
She is survived by her brother Robert G. Williams of Savannah; her two sons Jeffrey L. Carter of Savannah and John H. Carter of Cumming; and her grandchildren Mason and Lexi Carter of Cumming.
Due to the unprecedented Coronavirus situation, there will not be a traditional memorial service, viewing or gathering. We intend to schedule a future memorial service or celebration of life party in her honor at a future date. In the meantime, please visit her memorial website at https://www.memories.net/skymorial/3409/linda-carter-king. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to click the Donation link on her website and consider making a donation in her memory. Linda lost other family members to cancer and fought her battle with a positive attitude which is a testament to her loving soul.
