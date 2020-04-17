|
|
Mrs. Richmond Hill - Linda Creed Campbell Mrs. Linda Creed Campbell, 72, entered into rest April 13, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be conducted in Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC.
Mrs. Campbell was a native of Aiken, SC, a former resident of North Augusta, SC and Jacksonville, Fl, having made Richmond Hill her home for the past 12 years. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina at Aiken, a member of Corinth Baptist Church and a former Administrative Assistant with the Florida Baptist Association and Corinth Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Ed Campbell; two daughters, Melissa (Alex) Young, Perry, Ga and Natalie (James) Mead, Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, Jeremiah Young, Sarah Young, Rachel Young, Julia Young and Emily Mead; a brother, Butch (Sue) Creed, Aiken, SC: a sister, Susan (Neven) Sauer, Ridgeland, SC. Mrs. Campbell was predeceased by a son, Michael E. Campbell; father, W.C. Creed and mother and stepfather, Marie and Phillip Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Baptist Church Building Fund, 19536 Georgia Hwy 144, Richmond Hill, GA 311324.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com Savannah Morning News April 17, 2020
