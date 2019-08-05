Home

Linda D. Strozier Obituary
Bloomingdale - Linda D. Strozier Linda D. Strozier, 69, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

She was a life-long resident of Bloomingdale and former first lady. She was also a lifetime member of Alpha United Methodist Church. Linda was a retired nurse having worked at Candler Hospital, later in home health, and at West Chatham Elementary School. Linda was survived by her husband, William "Billy" Strozier; daughters, Janine Hernandez (Ed) and Kim Neal (Reginald); grandsons, Brandon (Bobbie), David (Bonnie), Evan (CJ) and Caleb; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Jimmi Taylor (Billy). The visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6th from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the funeral home with the funeral to follow at 12 noon in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444

Savannah Morning News August 5, 2019
