Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
420 Love Avenue
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 382-4255
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
420 Love Avenue
Tifton, GA 31794
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bowen-Donaldson Home For Funerals
420 Love Avenue
Tifton, GA 31794
Linda Fletcher Bruce


1932 - 2019
Linda Fletcher Bruce Obituary
Savannah - Linda Fletcher Bruce Mrs. Linda Fletcher Bruce, age 87, of Savannah, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at a local healthcare facility in Rome, GA.

Mrs. Bruce was born in Chula, GA on March 27, 1932, daughter of the late Julian Fletcher and the late Lucy Sumner Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Maxwell Bruce, Sr., and by four brothers, Buddy Fletcher, Virgil Fletcher, Jack Fletcher and Gerald Fletcher. Mrs. Bruce was a graduate of Tift County High School and was a loving homemaker. She was a member of Silk Hope Baptist Church in Savannah.

Survivors include a son, Charles Bruce, Jr. (Kathy), Birmingham, AL; two daughters, Lynn Ball (Phillip), Silver Creek, GA, and Teresa Bruce, Rincon, GA; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Burns (Adam), Birmingham, AL, Melissa Snyder (Charles), Birmingham, AL, Hannah Darling (Jake), Guyton, GA, Cameron Ball (Austen), Silver Creek, GA, Dakota Ball, Silver Creek, GA, Elijah Ball, Silver Creek, GA, and Marshall Sellars, Rincon, GA; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Slack (Gene), Tifton, GA; special caregiver, Jill Green-Martinez; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service for Mrs. Bruce will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Bowen-Donaldson Funeral Home in Tifton, GA, with her son, Charles Bruce Jr., delivering the eulogy. Interment with follow at Oakridge Cemetery in Tifton, GA.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2pm on November 9, 2019 at Bowen-Donaldson Funeral Home in Tifton, GA.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made in honor of the Ruth Sunday School Class at Silk Hope Baptist Church at 4929 Pineland Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, Rome, GA makes this announcement for the family. Savannah Morning News November 3, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Nov. 3, 2019
